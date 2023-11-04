DE Montez Sweat, Bears reportedly agree to 4-year extension worth $105M

Montez Sweat FILE - Washington Commanders defensive end Montez Sweat (90) walks to the locker room during the second half of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023, in Atlanta. The Chicago Bears acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat from the Washington Commanders for a 2024 second-round draft pick, a person with knowledge of the trade told The Associated Press. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Tuesday, Oct. 31, because neither team had announced the deal. (AP Photo/Danny Karnik) (Danny Karnik/AP)

Newly acquired defensive end Montez Sweat will stay with the Chicago Bears on colossal contract, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The 27-year-old reportedly agreed to a four-year extension worth $98,000,000 in new money, $105 million in total. The $24.5 million per year features $72,865,360 guaranteed, per Rapoport.

The Washington Commanders sent Sweat to the Bears ahed of the trade deadline on Tuesday in exchange for a 2024 second-round draft pick.

Sweat has recorded 21 solo tackles and 6.5 sacks through eight games this season.

This story will be updated.