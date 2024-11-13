Data Dump Wednesday: 10 stats to know for Week 10 + Trade deadline reaction | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Subscribe to Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Week 10 has come and gone. Time to set our sights for Week 11. Matt Harmon and Sal Vetri are back for another 'Data Dump Wednesday' by sharing 10 data points you need to know for Week 11 to maximize your fantasy lineups.

To end the show, Sal identifies that one RB and one WR you need to sell high and low on ahead of Yahoo Public league's trade deadline this week:

(3:00) - Data Dump Wednesday: Sal’s 5 data points you need to know for Week 10

(33:00) - Data Dump Wednesday: Matt’s 5 data points you need to know for Week 10

(55:15) - Sal’s moves to make before Week 10

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts