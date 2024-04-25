Darrell Green to have No. 28 retired by Commanders during 2024 season

Philadelphia Eagles v Washington Commanders LANDOVER, MARYLAND - OCTOBER 29: NFL Hall of Fame cornerback Darrell Green cheers with Washington Commanders mascot Major Tuddy before a game against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on October 29, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images) (Jess Rapfogel/Getty Images)

Washington Commanders franchise legend Darrell Green will have his No. 24 retired during the 2024 season, the team announced on Thursday.

The Commanders recently invited Green to their training facility to record a video addressing the 2024 NFL draft class. After he finished, Green was asked to read a few more lines for a different version. Unbeknownst to him, he begins reading a script announcing that his jersey number will be retired until it finally hits him.

To: The 2024 draft class

From: An all-time great



— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 25, 2024

"I would've never dreamed this," Green said. "I was so shocked. It's almost like it breathed life into me. I have never been so surprised, shocked. My head is still spinning, but I am a million percent humbled."

A first-round pick out of Texas A&M–Kingsville as a cornerback, Green played all 20 seasons of his NFL career in Washington and only missed a total of 25 games. He recorded 54 interceptions, six of which were returned for touchdowns.

Green is a two-time Super Bowl winner, a seven-time Pro Bowler, a four-time All-Pro, the 1996 Walter Payton Man of the Year, and a member of the franchise's Ring of Fame. In 2008, he was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Green will become one of only five players in franchise history to have their number retired, joining Sonny Jurgensen, Bobby Mitchell, Sammy Baugh and Sean Taylor.

A date will be finalized to honor Green once the 2024 NFL schedule is released in May.