Damian Lillard reacts to Bucks trade by dropping single 'Farewell'

Utah Jazz v Portland Trail Blazers PORTLAND, OREGON - APRIL 10: Damian Lillard #0 of the Portland Trail Blazers speaks to fans during fan appreciation night before the game against the Utah Jazz at Moda Center on April 10, 2022 in Portland, Oregon.

Damian Lillard reacted to his long-expected trade to an unexpected destination, the Milwaukee Bucks, with a musical response from his alter ego.

The former Portland Trail Blazers guard, who moonlights as a rapper by the name Dame D.O.L.L.A., dropped a single on social media hours after news broke that he was on the way to Milwaukee as part of a three-team trade also involving the Phoenix Suns.

The title: "Farewell."

The lyrics in "Farewell" feature a number of pointed references to the circumstances of Lillard's exit. It was no secret that Lillard wanted out, but his trade request came after years of frustration as a superstar on a team that struggled to build a true contender around him. Additionally, the Blazers drafted G Leaguer Scoot Henderson, who also plays point guard, with the No. 3 pick of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Lillard drops lines such as “I said vows just to watch it ended abruptly" and "Amazing what I get in return for this labor," but his feelings are most clear with the final words, "You should know they're the ones who chose another mission.

You can read the song's full lyrics below.

Lillard's trade represents a massive shift for a number of NBA teams, including his preferred destination, the Miami Heat. The Bucks are swapping All-Star point guard Jrue Holiday as well as depth and draft picks for one of the best point guards of the last 10 years, but are further breaking up a core that won a championship in 2021 in the process.

The Suns sent center Deandre Ayton, a former No. 1 overall draft pick, to Portland in exchange for veteran center Jusuf Nurkic and some decent depth pieces, which could be a solid fit for a roster already headlined by Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. Meanwhile, the Blazers get younger with two tentpole pieces — Henderson and Ayton — while the Heat dwell on what they missed by playing hardball with the Blazers, a process that includes star Jimmy Butler calling for a tampering investigation.

As of now, Lillard figures to enter the 2023-24 season with his best ever chance at his first NBA title. It's a better situation for him all around, but as "Farewell" showed, it's a bittersweet moment for a man with a claim as the best player in Blazers history.

Damian Lillard's "Farewell" full lyrics

The early parts of the song focus more on Lillard's personal life, with a quick reference to welterweight champion Terence Crawford (Lillard is a noted boxing fan). He starts focusing on basketball with "All this pain i done endured but you won’t see no grimace."

I be in pocket most days but I got some nutty in me

That's why i pull up in that butter Bentley

Yeah, it's that perfect balance s*** that all you busters envy

and I'm still cooking s*** just like my cousin Kenny

Passed the stage of thinking about who wasn't, wasn't with me

solo mission with my kids I know they f*** with Disney

cut from a cloth that guarantee we cut in history

the way these dreams is unfolding gotta pluck or pinch me

Big Dolla not the lil one, come and eat just like a pilgrim

whole entire family, know I willed em out the ghetto

But can't take it out a n***, every state they cop a picture

lot of grace in my charisma. I was heaven sent

the accolades across my letterman indicative of blesses and

touched by the man, not a reverend

all the times that I been severin'

Aint worthy to follow me in the rooms that I'm excelling in

It's nothing fake people can offer

if they get boxed in with me I may turn into Crawford

All the s*** that's on my plate, It won't fit on a saucer

I know all this s** was written and know who the author

I get low for the Father

Yeah

Not as devout as I should be

Falling victim to the flesh like I'm a kid or a rookie

Do I get in line with him or do I get some p***y

and all my cousins thuggin' and they know how to boogie

a lot of praise but still a lot of sinnin'

questioning my own walk watching Gino Jennings

I mastered bein' P and now I see no limits

All this pain i done endured but you won't see no grimace

I'm solid to the finish

Been at the top for a minute, still I'm the real me.

I can't get caught up in the s*** that didn't build me

Cause it can kill me, more pricey than my bills be

only my loved ones make me feel free

I said vows just to watch it ended abruptly

let some people in and now they s*** disgust me

I learned that a wolf can sometimes resemble a husky

swear that you're their dog, then sell you shorter than Muggsy

You live and learn and I know it, that's why I roll with punches

with each attack, all of my gifts you see grows in abundance

it gets spicy when a n***** get told he was munchin'

when you play with good people, your goals in the dungeon

I can never be replaced, they'll know sooner than later

An arrow pointed at who assumed it was greater

Amazing what I get in return for this labor

I continue leaving trails but it won't be for the Blazers

To the fans, man, I love you it's unconditional

Reasons for me leaving this city is nothing typical

So it's imperative not to believe their narrative

Just know what I left is better than what I inherited

I leave at peace because I know at the end that this is business

Hope you remember all the things you got to sit and witness

In the future man I hope we greet with hugs and kisses