Dak Prescott almost takes a safety, then hits CeeDee Lamb for longest play of NFL season

Detroit Lions v Dallas Cowboys ARLINGTON, TX - DECEMBER 30: CeeDee Lamb #88 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before kickoff against the Detroit Lions at AT&T Stadium on December 30, 2023 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

There hadn't been a 90-yard play from scrimmage in the NFL this season, and the Dallas Cowboys didn't seem likely to have the first when Dak Prescott was almost sacked in his end zone.

Prescott was in danger of being sacked for a safety on third-and-13 in the first quarter. The Lions sent a blitz and Derrick Barnes had Prescott right in front of him. But Prescott made a slight move to avoid the rush, ended up escaping and as he rolled right, he made a quick motion for CeeDee Lamb to go deep.

Lamb listened and Prescott fired one deep. Lamb got deep and Prescott hit him perfectly downfield. Lamb jogged the rest of the way for 92-yard touchdown.

That's the longest play from scrimmage of the NFL season. George Pickens' 86-yard touchdown for the Pittsburgh Steelers last week had been the longest.

It's the third-longest play from scrimmage in Cowboys history, and the second-longest pass. The longest play is Tony Dorsett's 99-yard run in 1983. The longest pass is 95 yard to Bob Hayes in Nov. 13, 1966. The catch was Lamb's 111st of the season, tying Michael Irvin's franchise record for a season.

It was a record-setting play, and it was close to being two points for the Lions instead.