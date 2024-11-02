Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive vs. Falcons for reported disciplinary reasons

Dallas Cowboys v San Francisco 49ers SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 27: Ezekiel Elliott #15 of the Dallas Cowboyswarms up before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium on October 27, 2024 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images) (Lachlan Cunningham/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott will be inactive for Sunday's Dallas Cowboys game due to disciplinary reasons, according to ESPN's Todd Archer.

What exactly Elliott did to warrant a bench has not be revealed.

Elliott did not travel to Atlanta for the Cowboys' Week 9 game against the Falcons. Running back Dalvin Cook, who began the season on the team's practice squad before being elevated last week, will be with the main roster for the second week in a row. Cook will share the backfield with Rico Dowdle, who missed last week's game due to illness.

In seven games this season, the 29-year-old Elliott has 149 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His absence for this week's game marks the first time he will be a healthy scratch in a non-season finale situation in his nine-season NFL career.

This story will be updated.