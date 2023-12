Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy walks on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Arlington, Texas, Thursday, Nov. 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Roger Steinman) (Roger Steinman/AP)

Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy will undergo an appendectomy after experiencing abdominal pain Wednesday morning, the team announced.

McCarthy is expected to be released from the hospital later on Wednesday and the team says they anticipate him being available to coach Sunday night's game against the Philadelphia Eagles.

