Cowboys All-Pro kicker Brandon Aubrey drills a 66-yard field goal in preseason game

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey kicks a field goal against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Steve Marcus) (Steve Marcus/AP)

The official NFL record for longest field goal is 66 yards. Justin Tucker did that to win a game for the Baltimore Ravens against the Detroit Lions. It bounced off the crossbar and went in for one of the most dramatic kicks in NFL history.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey hit a 66-yarder on Saturday night and made it look easy.

Aubrey was called out to try a 66-yard field goal at the end of the first half on Saturday night against the Las Vegas Raiders. He drilled it, as Cowboys teammates celebrated and coach Mike McCarthy clapped and laughed. It's preseason so it won't officially count, but what a kick.

Even though it doesn't count and won't go next to Tucker in the NFL record books, it was impressive mostly because he had plenty of room to spare. Nick Harris of the Cowboys' site, citing Next Gen Stats, said it would have been good from 72 yards. Usually you only see kicks like that in the elevation of Denver.

Next Gen saying that would have been good from 72. Unreal. https://t.co/gOt8Rzdq2A — Nick Harris (@NickHarrisDC) August 18, 2024

Aubrey was an instant star at kicker last season. He hit 35 field goals in a row to start his career, an NFL record. He was 36 of 38 on field-goal attempts. He was the NFL's first-team All-Pro kicker. He also had a great story, as an athlete who played soccer and not football in college at Notre Dame. The Cowboys noticed him in the USFL, signed him and stumbled into one of the NFL's best kickers.

Aubrey might not get a shot at a 66-yard field goal during the regular season to tie Tucker. But the Cowboys know now that he can hit it.