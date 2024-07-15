At Copa América final, fans endure terror, trauma due to CONMEBOL's 'inhumane' neglect

Argentina v Colombia - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024: Final MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JULY 14: Large crowds of fans try to enter the stadium amid disturbances prior to the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia at Hard Rock Stadium on July 14, 2024 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images) (Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

The little girl wailed in terror. The little boy grasped for his chest. The women fought, desperately, to keep themselves from collapsing. The mother ran in circles, frantically, in search of what appeared to be her missing daughter, screaming in panic.

All had come to see a soccer game Sunday night at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

They and 65,000 others had paid hundreds, if not thousands of dollars — most of it to CONMEBOL, the organizer of this Copa América — for tickets.

And CONMEBOL, with tens of millions in revenue banked, failed, utterly, shambolically, to keep them safe.

That was the travesty of the 2024 Copa América final.

The result — Argentina 1, Colombia 0 — hardly mattered.

As Lionel Messi and Argentina prepared to battle Colombia and entertain fans, thousands of those fans, including some players' family members, were stuck outside in distress.

Some were never allowed to enter, because organizers botched security operations. They allowed ticketless fans to roam freely outside the stadium, right up to the stadium’s gates. Inevitably, some broke through. And of course, CONMEBOL and police will blame them for the chaos that ensued.

But it is CONMEBOL, and Hard Rock Stadium operators, and anybody else involved in the planning of Sunday’s final, that have blood and tears on their hands.

The ticketless fans, of course, are not entirely blameless. Some blasted through barriers. Some scaled walls and fences. Some apparently tried to get in to see their beloved Colombia via a massive stadium vent.

But ticketless fans are a fixture at major international soccer matches, especially in South America. Sunday only devolved into a harrowing, farcical mess because organizers failed to prepare for them — and failed to properly care for the 65,000 tickets fans whose money they’d taken.

There was a quite obvious solution, a well-rehearsed strategy with which any foreign soccer fan is familiar. If you go to a World Cup game or a European final, there are multiple security perimeters, at least two heavily reinforced layers of protection between the outside world and the stadium. In Argentina, when I went to Copa Libertadores group-stage games last year, there were at least three. Fans had to show a ticket several blocks away from La Bombonera or El Monumental. A block later, they had to show identification. They were patted down. A block later, ticket checks again.

The stringent security deters ticketless fans. And if some do try to sneak through, the multiple layers help ensure that a backlog of ticketed fans don’t spiral into a perilous mess.

In Miami on Sunday, there was none of that.

There were only overwhelmed security personnel and police officers scrambling to mitigate the mess with the only means they know: excessive force.

A man with credentials who went through the media entrance was taken to the ground and has been cuffed pic.twitter.com/fMfMQF8zv5 — Jake Fenner (@jakefenner_) July 14, 2024

They tackled and brutalized and bloodied the few fans they caught. But many seemed to run free.

BREAKING: The gates at Hard Rock Stadium have been breached and scores of fans have begun streaming in for the 2024 #CopaAmerica final. Police are scrambling to try and stem the flow of people. pic.twitter.com/fkoMMYGk8K — Kyle Bonn (@the_bonnfire) July 14, 2024

Their only solution then was to lock up the stadium. In doing so, they left thousands of innocent and ticketed fans stuck outside, suffering.

The sun beat down on all those fans. The South Floridian humidity began to eat away at their energy and sanity. As the evening wore on, and the gates remained all or mostly closed, the crowd only grew. In some areas, danger lurked. Throngs became crushes. Parents lifted their children up and over a barrier, to safety.

Scattered across the stadium, according to pictures and videos from the scene, there were fans — men, women, humans — lying on the ground, stricken by stress or heat.

At one entrance, fans were packed shoulder to shoulder, back to front, rammed up against turnstiles that seemingly would not let anybody through — until a barrier tumbled to the ground, and fans tumbled with it.

An utter disaster in Miami at the Copa America final.



Just look at the faces. Listen to the panic.



These terrifying scenes via @AztecaDeportes. There are many others. pic.twitter.com/KHQDMhTVDX — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) July 15, 2024

"It was inhumane," Silvina, the mother of Argentina midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, told TyC Sports.

It was so inhumane that, around 8:15, security seemed to give up.

Gates opened, and fans streamed in. Nobody will ever know how many paid thousands of dollars and how many paid zero. They packed the stands, seemingly beyond capacity, as the game got set to begin.

But before it could, suddenly, indiscriminately, the gates closed again.

Suddenly, the fans who hadn't rushed the entryways and exacerbated the crush — including many with children — were out of luck.

Some brandished their phones, with their Ticketmaster tickets pulled up, hoping common sense and order might reign, but no. No, helmeted police officers ignored them, and instead scolded journalists trying to offer them a voice, ushering the journalists away.

El testimonio de los argentinos con entradas que aún no pueden ingresar al Hard Rock Stadium. pic.twitter.com/o2wxDmaswn — Corta 🏆 (@somoscorta) July 15, 2024

There were thousands — including credentialed officials and journalists, an official on the scene told Yahoo Sports — who were still stuck outside as the game they'd come to see droned on. Some simply turned around and went home.

Even among those who entered, there was sadness and anger and exasperation. Excitement, sure, because the show was about to start, but perhaps also scars.

All were victims of CONMEBOL, who brought this Copa América to the United States to make millions of bucks and apparently didn't care how many people they'd harm along the way.