Copa America: Referee collapsed, stretchered off field during Canada-Peru match in Kansas City

Peru v Canada - CONMEBOL Copa America USA 2024 KANSAS CITY, KANSAS - JUNE 25: Samuel Piette of Canada aids assistant referee Humberto Panjoj during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 between Peru and Canada at Children's Mercy Park on June 25, 2024 in Kansas City, Kansas. (Photo by Hector Vivas/Getty Images) (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

An official collapsed on the field in the first half of Canada’s Copa America match against Peru on Tuesday afternoon.

Assistant referee Humberto Panjoj went down just before halftime of the match at Children's Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas, according to The Athletic. Canadian goalie Maxime Crepeau actually made it over to Panjoj first and rolled him over onto his back before waving frantically for help on the field. It's unclear what led to the incident in the first place. It was not shown in the moment, as play was on the other end of the field at the time, and Fox didn't show the replay.

Medical staff attended to Panjoj on the field before eventually stretchering him off.

One of the asst referees for Peru-Canada is down on the field, he's the sunny side and it's in the 90s pic.twitter.com/VQ50WsCcJH — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) June 25, 2024

While specifics are still unknown, the region was in a heat advisory on Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures hit well over 90 degrees and the heat index had surpassed 100 degrees as the second half began. Many fans had moved into shaded sections of the stadium as the second half began due to the heat, too.

More than half of venues hosting Copa America games are outdoors as the United States is dealing with a heat wave across the country. Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo even revealed that he had to leave their win over Panama at halftime due to the heat and dehydration, as he "was a bit dizzy" when he made it back to the locker room for the break.

Canada and Peru were tied up 0-0 at halftime on Tuesday afternoon.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.