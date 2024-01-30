Commanders reportedly hire Lions OC Ben Johnson as next head coach

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson addresses the media at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024, in Allen Park, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) (Carlos Osorio/AP)

Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has informed the the Washington Commanders and Seattle Seahawks that he's staying in Detroit, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Johnson likely had no shortage of suitors, but he emerged as the primary candidate for the Commanders job as the Lions prepared for the playoffs. Now, he'll run it back with the Lions.

Ben Johnson helped turn around Jared Goff and the Lions

Johnson joined the Lions in 2019 as an offensive quality control coach and worked his way up to tight ends coach, then passing game coordinator, then offensive coordinator last season.

The year before his promotion, the 2021-22 Lions ranked 25th in the NFL in points scored and 22nd in yards gained. Jared Goff's first season with the team was a dud, finishing with a 3-13-1 record while Matthew Stafford won a Super Bowl title.

It was a night-and-day difference once Johnson took over. Goff immediately became one of the NFL's most efficient quarterbacks, while the overall offense jumped to fifth in points and fourth in yards. The unit boasted a diverse and creative scheme, routinely catching defenses off-guard.

That success continued this season, leading to a 12-5 record and Detroit's first division title since 1993.

Johnson interviewed for some head coaching jobs last offseason, but was an even more high-profile candidate this time. He drew requests from Commanders, Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons, Tennessee Titans and Los Angeles Chargers. Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn had his named called Commanders, Falcons, Titans and Chargers.

Clearly, there was a lot to like in Detroit this year, and the teams with head-coaching vacancies took notice.

