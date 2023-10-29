Colorado DB Shilo Sanders ejected for targeting after big hit vs. UCLA

Colorado v UCLA PASADENA, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 28: Rodrick Ward #29 and Shilo Sanders #21 of the Colorado Buffaloes hit Carson Steele #33 of the UCLA Bruins forcing a fumble on a pass play during the first half of a game at Rose Bowl Stadium on October 28, 2023 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images) (Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Colorado safety Shilo Sanders was ejected for targeting during the first half of CU’s game at UCLA on Saturday.

Sanders, the son of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, delivered a huge hit after a reception by UCLA’s Carsen Ryan late in the second quarter. Sanders appeared to try to lead with his shoulder, but the crown of his helmet hit Ryan in the lower part of his facemask.

Shilo Sanders was disqualified for targeting after this hit pic.twitter.com/1EJ7IOdKKs — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 29, 2023

As a result of the hit, Sanders was hit with a 15-yard penalty for targeting. The play was reviewed and quickly upheld, resulting in Sanders’ disqualification for the remainder of the game. Because the targeting penalty occurred in the first half, Sanders will be eligible to return for next week’s game at home vs. No. 11 Oregon State.

Sanders celebrated the hit, flexing toward the sideline. But his reaction quickly changed when he realized a flag was thrown on the play.

During his halftime interview with ABC’s Holly Rowe, Deion Sanders said he thought the targeting call was “horrendous.”

Shilo Sanders, the older brother of Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders, is one of the best players on Colorado’s defense. Earlier in the half, he forced a fumble with a big hit on UCLA running back Carson Steele. That was one of four turnovers Colorado forced in the first half. Steele had two fumbles and Buffs star cornerback Travis Hunter intercepted two passes.

Despite the forced turnovers, Colorado went into the halftime locker room trailing, 7-6.