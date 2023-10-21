College football scores, updates: Penn State vs. Ohio State, Tennessee vs. Alabama and more

The first really big game in the Big Ten is finally here. Penn State travels to face Ohio State in a top-10 matchup that will go a long way in shaping the conference title race.

That game should set the tone for an incredible day of college football. There are three other ranked vs. ranked games on tap, as well as a bevy of other potential upsets scattered throughout the day.

No. 7 Penn State at No. 3 Ohio State

Time: Noon ET | TV: Fox | Line: OSU -4.5 | Total: 45.5

One of the biggest games of the season is finally here. Ohio State and Penn State are both 6-0 and looking to pick up a major win in both the Big Ten race and the College Football Playoff picture. Penn State has not beaten Ohio State since 2016. For Ohio State, it’s the next major test for a program looking to return to the top of the Big Ten and get back to the CFP. Both teams have been excellent on defense this year, so two first-year starters at QB (Ohio State’s Kyle McCord and Penn State’s Drew Allar) are going to face the toughest challenge of their careers. Who will be ready for the moment?

No. 17 Tennessee at No. 11 Alabama

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET | TV: CBS | Line: Alabama -8.5 | Total: 49

Alabama (6-1) hasn’t been its usual dominant self, but it’s still winning games. Nick Saban’s team has won five straight since the Week 2 loss to Texas and is 4-0 in SEC play. This week, the Crimson Tide will have a shot at revenge over Tennessee, which snapped its 15-game losing streak to Alabama on a last-second field goal last season in Knoxville. Last year’s Tennessee team had arguably the best offense in the country. This year has been a different story. The passing has struggled at times with QB Joe Milton at the controls. He'll need to be much better if UT wants to go into Tuscaloosa and pull off the upset.

No. 16 Duke at No. 4 Florida State

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET | TV: ABC | Line: FSU -14 | Total: 49

Florida State and North Carolina seem to have separated themselves from the pack in the ACC race, but we can’t count out Duke. The Blue Devils are 5-1 (2-0 ACC), but QB Riley Leonard status for this game is uncertain due to an ankle injury that kept him out of last week's game. Florida State (6-0) has been rolling lately, but Duke presents a stiff challenge defensively, so FSU will need another strong game performance on offense to remain undefeated.

No. 14 Utah at No. 18 USC

Time: 8 p.m. ET | TV: Fox | Line: USC -7 | Total: 53.5

Utah, despite a barrage of injuries, is still firmly in the Pac-12 title race at 5-1 (2-1 Pac-12). Still without starting QB Cam Rising, the Utes keep finding ways to win. On the other side, USC is coming off an ugly 48-20 road loss to Notre Dame. Caleb Williams, last year’s Heisman Trophy winner, had a miserable outing as he threw three first-half interceptions and later had a fumble returned for a score. Even with the loss, the Trojans (6-1, 4-0 Pac-12) are undefeated in the Pac-12 and looking to rebound at home. Utah cost USC a CFP berth and Pac-12 title last year, so perhaps Lincoln Riley's team will come out with much more focus.