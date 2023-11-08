College Football Playoff: Top eight teams unchanged in second set of rankings

Ohio State v Rutgers PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - NOVEMBER 4: Wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. #18 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrates his second catch with tight end Gee Scott Jr. #88 during the fourth quarter of a college football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at SHI Stadium on November 4, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Ohio State defeated Rutgers 35-16. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) (Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

By Nick Bromberg, Yahoo Sports

There wasn’t much movement at the top of the second College Football Playoff rankings.

With all five undefeated Power Five teams scoring victories in Week 10, the top five was unchanged. Ohio State kept the top spot over Georgia, Michigan, Florida State and Washington.

Overall, the top eight didn't change. Oregon stayed as the top one-loss team at No. 6 ahead of Texas and Alabama. Ole Miss moved up to No. 9 while Penn State jumped to No. 10.

College Football Playoff rankings

1. Ohio State (9-0)

2. Georgia (9-0)

3. Michigan (9-0)

4. Florida State (9-0)

5. Washington (9-0)

6. Oregon (8-1)

7. Texas (8-1)

8. Alabama (8-1)

9. Ole Miss (8-1)

10. Penn State (8-1)

11. Louisville (8-1)

12. Oregon State (7-2)

13. Tennessee (7-2)

14. Missouri (7-2)

15. Oklahoma State (7-2)

16. Kansas (7-2)

17. Oklahoma (7-20

18. Utah (7-2)

19. LSU (6-3)

20. Notre Dame (7-3)

21. Arizona (6-3)

22. Iowa (7-2)

23. Tulane (8-1)

24. North Carolina (7-2)

25. Kansas State (6-3)

On AirB98.5 FM - 80s 90s & NOW Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-0985
    Take Us With You on the Go!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about b985.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!