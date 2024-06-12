College athletes becoming employees, Week 1 preview & justice for Joey Chestnut

Subscribe to the College Football Enquirer

On today's episode, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde react to news of a potential bill that will prevent college athletes from becoming employees of the universities they compete for. They dissect the complex nature of the issue and debate if it's worth athletes even becoming employees.

After the break, Wetzel shares the slate of big games for Week 1 of college football action. They share their predictions and the implications for top matchups like Florida vs Miami, Clemson vs Georgia, and Texas A&M vs Notre Dame. Dellenger and Forde point out the potential for the Florida-Miami game to lead the losing coach to be on the hot seat by the end of the season.

They wrap the show by sharing their displeasure with the decision to ban legendary food eater Joey Chestnut from competing in the Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest on the 4th of July.

(0:48) Athletes becoming employees

(32:00) Week 1 Preview

(52:21) Justice for Joey Chestnut

