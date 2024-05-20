Coach Thibs to blame for Knicks falling apart ? + First look at conference finals | Good Word with Goodwill

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Vincent Goodwill connects with Boston Globe's national NBA writer Gary Washburn to recap the wild weekend of playoff basketball and look ahead to the conference finals.

On this episode of the Good Word with Goodwill, Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill connects with Boston Globe's national NBA writer Gary Washburn to recap the Game 7s on Sunday and the Mavericks win over the Thunder on Saturday. The two also look ahead to both conference finals and how each could play out.

Goodwill starts the pod by recapping what he saw in person in Denver as the Timberwolves took out the defending champs. Washburn and Goodwill break down what went wrong for the Nuggets in their second half collapse and why the supporting cast for Denver wasn't enough for them to repeat as champs this season.

The two then recap the Mavericks win over the Thunder on Saturday night and ponder if Oklahoma City has staying power to be a consistent contender in the West going forward. Washburn and Goodwill think the Western Conference Finals between the Mavericks and Timberwolves will be a coin flip series. Goodwill does give a slight edge to one team and makes his subtle prediction for who he sees making it to The Finals.

After the break, the two discuss what went wrong for the Knicks down the stretch and if Coach Thibodeau's style is to blame for all the injuries that doomed New York in the playoffs. Both wonder if Thib's style will work long term in today's NBA and in New York.

The two end the show previewing the Eastern Conference Finals and explain why all the pressure is on Boston and Jayson Tatum to finish the job and win the title this summer.

