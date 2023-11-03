Clayton Kershaw 'hopeful' to return next summer after undergoing shoulder surgery

Division Series - Los Angeles Dodgers v Arizona Diamondbacks - Game Three PHOENIX, ARIZONA - OCTOBER 11: Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers prepares for Game Three of the Division Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on October 11, 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images) (Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw underwent shoulder surgery Friday and hopes to return to the mound next summer.

Kershaw made the announcement on Instagram, where he revealed he had his gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule of his left shoulder repaired.

"This morning I underwent a surgical procedure to repair the gleno-humeral ligaments and capsule of my left shoulder. I am thankful for the expertise of Dr. ElAttrache who performed the surgery. I am hopeful to return to play at some point next summer. Thanks for your prayers!"

Kershaw, 35, is currently an unrestricted free agent and has battled numerous injuries in recent years. The shoulder injury caused him to miss six weeks last season.

After returning from the injured list in August, Kershaw made nine starts the rest of the regular season and did not pitch more than 5 1/3 innings. His only postseason appearance saw him let up six runs and record only one out in the first inning during their NL Division Series loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

Despite the injury to his throwing shoulder, Kershaw still turned in a strong regular season. Over 24 starts, he posted a 2.46 ERA and struck out 137 batters over 131 2/3 innings. That performance earned Kershaw another trip to the All-Star Game.

When asked about Kershaw's future with the franchise, Andrew Friedman, Dodgers president of baseball operations, said the team "absolutely" would welcome the veteran pitcher back.

“The ball is squarely in [the Kershaw family's] court,” Friedman said.

Kershaw has had at least two opportunities to leave the Dodgers in recent years, but has always opted to stick around. He signed a three-year, $93 million extension with the club in 2018 that extended his contract through the 2022 MLB season. Following the 2022 season, Kershaw signed a one-year deal to return to the Dodgers. It appears he'll have the same opportunity this winter.

Kershaw has spent his entire 16-year career in Los Angeles. He debuted with the club in 2008. He's one of the most accomplished pitchers of his era. Kershaw has won an MVP award, three Cy Young award and has made 10 All-Star teams since reaching the majors. He also helped lead the Dodgers to a World Series title in 2020. He's almost certain to be a first ballot Hall of Famer the first year he's eligible.

While some wondered whether Kershaw would retire following the 2022 season, that doesn't appear to be a consideration this time around. Kershaw made it clear he intends to return to the mound in 2024.

There's a very good chance he'll still be in a Dodgers uniform when that time comes.