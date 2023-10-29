Christian McCaffrey ties NFL record with TD scored in 17th straight game

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) is congratulated by teammates after scoring against the Cincinnati Bengals during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn) (Jed Jacobsohn/AP)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Christian McCaffrey got the San Francisco 49ers on the board Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals with a two-yard touchdown run in the first quarter.

He made history in the process. The touchdown marked his 17th straight game (playoffs included) with a touchdown, tying an NFL record held by Hall of Fame Baltimore Colts running back Lenny Moore. The record stood as Moore's alone for nearly 60 years. He completed his 17-game scoring streak over a span from 1963-64.

