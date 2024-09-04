Chiefs & 49ers Super Bowl hangover? Two things can be true; Ravens-Chiefs preview | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to take a deeper dive into some more nuanced conversation around NFL teams in a segment called "Two Things Can Be True." The trio discuss the San Francisco 49ers' odd, bad-vibes offseason and their concern level for the team at the start of the season, the Denver Broncos and whether the Sean Payton-Bo Nix hype needs to be tempered, the New England Patriots and whether or not Drake Maye being the better quarterback means he should be the starter and the Kansas City Chiefs and why their winning formula may or may not be repeatable.

Fitz, Frank and Jori finish the show off with their predictions for the Thursday night season opener between the Baltimore Ravens and Kansas City Chiefs.

(6:50) Can the 49ers overcome an unusual offseason?

(19:10) What are reasonable expectations for the 2024 Broncos?

(26:30) Who deserves to start Week 1 for the Patriots?

(34:35) Can the Chiefs winning formula be recreated?

(47:30) Ravens @ Chiefs preview

