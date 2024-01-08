CFP National Championship: NRG Stadium roof leaks pregame with Houston under a tornado watch

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Fans stand outside NRG Stadium prior to the 2024 CFP National Championship game between the Washington Huskies and Michigan Wolverines on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images) (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Severe weather is threatening Houston during Monday night's CFP National Championship game and even making an impact under the domed roof of NRG Stadium.

In the hours before kickoff between No. 1 Michigan and No. 2 Washington, rained leaked through the roof and onto the turf at NRG Stadium. Video captured water drizzling onto the Michigan end zone during pregame preparations.

Well, the roof is shut at NRG Stadium. But it’s also leaking… pic.twitter.com/o2WgJUBIxN — Laine Higgins (@lainehiggins17) January 8, 2024

Meanwhile, fans outside the stadium were seen rushing to get inside as weather conditions worsened with high winds, rain and lightning.

HAPPENING NOW: College football fans are sprinting to get inside NRG stadium. Strong winds and rain are starting to arrive. Tornado watch until 9pm #houston #NationalChampionship pic.twitter.com/xJtWwsdC9b — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) January 8, 2024

The weather in Houston started early Monday with rain and lightning. Per Click2Houston, a high wind advisory was put into effect until 6 p.m. local time on Tuesday.

By pregame, Houston and the surrounding areas were under a tornado watch that extended through 9 p.m. with the game scheduled to kick off at 6:30 p.m. local time

Per the Houston Chronicle:

Storms are expected to remain scattered through Monday afternoon. Individual cells will be capable of producing tornadoes through about 4 p.m. or 5 p.m. Following that risk, a line of thunderstorms is expected to slide across Southeast Texas from west to east through 7 p.m. This line will pack a predominant risk of damaging winds, though an embedded tornado cannot be entirely ruled out.

The Chronicle advised readers tailgating at the the game to turn on weather alerts on their phones and be prepared to quickly find shelter in the event of a severe weather warning. There were no signs in the leadup to kickoff of the storms having an impact on the game outside of the water leaking through the stadium roof.

This isn't the first time rain has made its way onto a CFP Championship game field in a domed stadium. Water leaked onto the Georgia sideline at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the 2018 championship game against Alabama.