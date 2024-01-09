CFP National Championship: Michigan's Blake Corum named offensive MVP

2024 CFP National Championship - Michigan v Washington HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 08: Blake Corum #2 of the Michigan Wolverines runs the ball against Elijah Jackson #25 of the Washington Huskies in the first half during the 2024 CFP National Championship game at NRG Stadium on January 08, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) (Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Michigan running back Blake Corum earned offensive MVP honors in Monday's College Football Playoff National Championship as the Wolverines secured a 34-13 victory over Washington for the program's first title since 1997.

Corum anchored a Michigan rushing attack that dominated the game then scored two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to ice the Wolverines victory.

The All-America senior finished withy134 yards on 21 carries (6.4 yards per carry) and his two scores. He helped the Wolverines to an early two-touchdown lead with a 59-yard yard run late in the second quarter. Corum broke through a hole in the middle of the line then turned upfield along the left sideline to put Michigan in field-goal territory.

His backfield mate Donovan Edwards notched the early Michigan touchdowns with a pair of explosive 40-plus-yard runs in the first quarter. Corum got on the board with a 12-yard run in the fourth quarter that extended Michigan's lead to 27-13.

He added another score late in the fourth that secured the 34-13 final score.

Corum and Edwards combined for 238 rushing yards and four touchdowns as the Michigan ground game rumbled for 303 yards, outgaining a Washington offense that posted 301 total yards.

