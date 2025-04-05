Celtics break NBA single-season three point record with 1,364

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 24: Payton Pritchard #11 of the Boston Celtics shoots a three-point shot against the Sacramento Kings during the second half of an NBA basketball game at Golden 1 Center on March 24, 2025 in Sacramento, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics are unmatched from beyond the arc. With Payton Pritchard's three-pointer on Friday against the Phoenix Suns, the Celtics set the NBA record for most 3s in a single season.

The record-breaking shot came quickly, with Pritchard hitting the shot from multiple feet beyond the arc.

CELTICS TAKE DOWN THE 3-POINT RECORD 🔥☘️



With their 8th triple tonight, and 1,364th for the season, Boston passes the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors for the most in a single season in NBA history!

With the bucket, the Celtics passed the 2022-23 Golden State Warriors on the single-season list of three-pointers made. The Warriors hit 1,363 3s over 82 regular-season games. Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson led the way for Golden State. Both players averaged over 10 3-pointers per game. Curry posted a .427 shooting percentage from beyond the arc that season. Thompson turned in a .412 shooting percentage on 3s.

The main players behind Boston's record-setting season weren't as efficient as Curry and Thompson. Jayson Tatum led the Celtics with 10.1 3-point attempts per game this season. He has a .348 shooting percentage from beyond the arc. Derrick White was second on the team with 9.1 3-pointers attempted per game. He shot .381 on 3s. Payton Pritchard turned in the best combination of attempts and 3-point percentage for the Celtics this season, averaging 7.9 3s per game and shooting .411 on those attempts.

If the Celtics' pursuit of the single-season 3-point record sounds familiar, it's because the team nearly set it last season. The 2023-24 Celtics finished with 1,351 3s, just 12 behind the 2022-23 Warriors. A similar cast of characters starred with the Celtics during the 2023-24 NBA season. Tatum and White once again led the way in 3-point shots attempted per game.

The Houston Rockets rank fourth on the single-season 3-point list with 1,323. The 2022-23 Celtics are fifth on the all-time single-season list with 1,315 3-pointers.

Celtics approaching another three-point record

The Celtics already broke one 3-point record, but another could be in their sights. The team already sits second on the single-season list for most 3s attempted, behind the 2018-19 Rockets.

Entering Wednesday's game vs. the Miami Heat, Boston sits 85 attempts behind the Rockets for the record.

2018-19 Houston Rockets (3,721)

2024-25 Boston Celtics (3,636)

2022-23 Golden State Warriors (3,540)

2022-23 Boston Celtics (3,492)

2023-24 Boston Celtics (3,482)

Including Wednesday's game, the Celtics have seven more regular-season contests to break the Rockets' record. The Celtics average an astounding 48.5 3-pointers per game, which leads the NBA. That puts Boston on pace to break the Rockets' record with a few games to spare.