CBS, CBS Sports set to go dark on YouTube TV on Feb. 14, making March Madness, Masters unavailable

Sports fans excited about March Madness and the Masters coming up face a significant obstacle if they subscribe to YouTube TV.

Paramount announced on Thursday that its contract with YouTube TV is set to expire by the end of the night (Feb. 13) if a new agreement is not reached. That means CBS and CBS Sports among 21 other networks under the Paramount umbrella won't be available as of Feb. 14.

In certain markets, local CBS News affiliates won't be available, either. The list of affected affiliates includes top 10 TV markets like New York, Philadelphia, Dallas, San Francisco, Boston and Atlanta.

The two sides have approximately a month to resolve their carriage dispute before men's college basketball and golf fans are deprived of two of the year's biggest sporting events. The first round of the NCAA men's basketball tournament is scheduled to tip off on March 18, while the Masters begins on April 10.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.