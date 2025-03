GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 3: Carlton Davis III #23 of the Detroit Lions walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 3, 2024 in Green Bay, WI. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Carlton Davis is reportedly signing a three-year, $60 million deal with the New England Patriots, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. Davis is also getting a reported $34.5 million guaranteed.

After spending the first six years of his career in Tampa Bay, which included a Super Bowl title, Davis was traded to the Detroit Lions last spring.

Now he cashes in as part of the Patriots' defensive revamp and will team with Christian Gonzalez to instantly form one of the NFL's better cornerback duos.