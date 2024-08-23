Cardinals WR Zay Jones suspended for five games for violating personal conduct policy

Jacksonville Jaguars v Houston Texans NASHVILLE TENNESSEE - JANUARY 07: Zay Jones #7 of the Jacksonville Jaguars warms up before the game against the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium on January 7, 2024 in Houston, Texas. The Titans defeated the Jaguars 28-20. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Zay Jones will miss the start of the season after receiving a five-game suspension, the NFL announced Friday. The suspension marks a punishment for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy.

Jones was arrested last November with a misdemeanor domestic battery charge. The charge was later dropped, but the NFL ran its own investigation. As a result, Jones will miss the first five games of the season.

Jones, who played for the Jacksonville Jaguars at the time, signed a one-year, $4.25 million deal with the Cardinals in May.