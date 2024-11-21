Capitals' Alex Ovechkin to miss 4-6 weeks with fractured fibula, chase for Wayne Gretzky's goal record put on hold

Washington Capitals v Utah Hockey Club SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - NOVEMBER 18: Alex Ovechkin #8 of the Washington Capitals skates against the Utah Hockey Club on November 18, 2024 at Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images) (Jamie Sabau/NHLI via Getty Images)
By Sean Leahy, Yahoo Sports

Alex Ovechkin will miss the next 4-to-6 weeks with a fractured left fibula, the Washington Capitals announced on Thursday.

The Capitals captain and current NHL leading goal scorer suffered the injury during Monday night's win over the Utah Hockey Club. Ovechkin collided with Jack McBain and fell to the ice immediately. He tested the leg out with a brief skate minutes later, but later exited the game and did not return.

This story will be updated.

