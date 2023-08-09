Camden Yards erupts in 'free Kevin Brown' chant in support of suspended Orioles broadcaster

Kevin Tehansky, left, holds a sign in support of broadcaster Kevin Brown while he and a group of friends engage in "The Wave" during the eighth inning of a baseball game between the Baltimore Orioles and the Houston Astros, Tuesday, Aug. 8, 2023, in Baltimore. The Astros won 7-6. The Orioles indicated that Brown would be back on the air soon after reports that his recent absence was because he mentioned that the team had already won as many games at Tampa Bay this year as it did over the previous three seasons. Announcers such as Michael Kay of the YES Network came to Brown's defense. The Athletic, citing unidentified sources, reported that Brown was taken off the air over his comments on a MASN-TV broadcast July 23. A team official says the Orioles don't comment on personnel matters but were looking forward to having Brown back soon. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez) (Julio Cortez/AP)

Kevin Brown's plight has become a movement.

News broke on Monday that the the Baltimore Orioles had reportedly suspended their play-by-play man because he acknowledged — accurately — that the team wasn't very good in recent seasons. In the 24 hours since, a groundswell of support has surfaced in support of Brown being reinstated to his position.

On Tuesday it extended to the stands of Camden Yards, where the first-place Orioles were hosting the reigning World Series champion Houston Astros. During the seventh inning of the high-profile game broadcast nationally on TBS, an unmistakable chant broke out in the crowd.

"Free Kevin Brown! Free Kevin Brown!"

Chants of "Free Kevin Brown" erupt at Camden Yards.



This is the TBS telecast. I did not hear this on MASN. pic.twitter.com/OSchZsrwpc — John Ourand (@Ourand_SBJ) August 9, 2023

On Monday, reports emerged that the Orioles had indefinitely suspended broadcaster Kevin Brown after comments on the team's losing record against the Rays.



Tonight, Camden Yards is chanting "Free Kevin Brown."

pic.twitter.com/YC30oaSVHa — Front Office Sports (@FOS) August 9, 2023

TBS play-by-play announcer Brian Anderson acknowledged the chant.

"And the chants of 'free Kevin Brown' raining down. "The Orioles television play-by-play announcer. I love this fanbase standing behind their announcer.

"If you don't know the story, Kevin Brown made some extremely benign comments. Was not even critical. But somebody in upper management — many believe it is the owner — made a decision to take him off the air."

The Astros broadcast likewise acknowledged the chant. Per multiple social media accounts, the Orioles home broadcast on MASN did not.

The chant wasn't the only show of support for Brown at Camden Yards. Fans showed up with signs expressing the same sentiment.

We've got a "Free Kevin Brown" sign at Camden Yards.



🎥: @kylegoon pic.twitter.com/sQopXoc8ND — Baltimore Banner Sports (@AllBannerSports) August 8, 2023

How did things get here?

Brown hasn't been on the air calling Orioles games since July 26. According to multiple reports on Monday, he's suspended by Orioles management for comments he made during a pregame segment ahead of a July 23 game against the Tampa Bay Rays. These are the comments that reportedly got him suspended.

Here's the clip of Kevin Brown's pregame comments on the Orioles' recent record against the Rays ahead of a series finale on July 23. Sources tell AA these comments led to Brown's current indefinite suspension from Orioles' broadcasts. pic.twitter.com/csURU04fJU — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 7, 2023

"It's been a minute," Brown said of the Orioles finding success on the road against the Rays. "The Orioles split a two-gamer with the Rays in June. They had lost their last 15 series here at Tropicana Field. You have to go back to when our now-colleague Brad Brach picked up the win in the series finale June 25, 2017 — the last time the Orioles won a series here in St. Pete.

"Already gone 3-2 at the Trop this year after winning three of 18 the previous three years combined."

That's it. Brown simply acknowledged Baltimore's poor record against Tampa Bay in recent seasons that have included four last-place AL East finishes in six years. He didn't bad-mouth management. He didn't criticize the team. He simply cited stats that were available via accompanying TV graphics and echoed in the game notes that day provided by Orioles public relations.

“The Orioles have won three of the first five games at The Trop this season after winning three of the 21 games played in St. Petersburg from 2020-22,” the July 23 game notes read, per The Athletic. The Athletic also reports that the Orioles suspended Brown because ownership thought his comments made the team sound cheap. Peter Angelos is the majority owner of the Orioles.

Following the reports, the Orioles acknowledged the undeniable fact that Brown has been off the air. They also denied that he'd been suspended while teasing his return.

"We don't comment on personnel matters," an Orioles official told Awful Announcing, adding, "we look forward to hearing Kevin's voice soon."

The news broke Monday afternoon. By Monday night, broadcasters across the league voiced their support for Brown and distaste for his reported suspension. Mets announcer Gary Cohen was perhaps the most biting in his criticism.

Gary Cohen on the Orioles/Kevin Brown controversy.



"Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management. You draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller. And you're doing it again. And if you don't want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do." pic.twitter.com/HkKdr95hQp — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 8, 2023

"The Baltimore Orioles organization draped itself in utter humiliation with their treatment of one of their young broadcasters, a guy named Kevin Brown, who is one of the great young talents in broadcasting and this game." Cohen said. ... "Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management. You draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller. And you're doing it again. And if you don't want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do."

By Tuesday night, Orioles fans were well aware of the situation and made their voices heard on a nationally broadcast game.

There are reports that Brown will return to the airwaves on Friday. Before then, the Orioles have two more home games against the Astros following Houston's dramatic 7-6 win on Tuesday. The stands should continue to be packed for the potential playoff preview. That could mean more demands from Orioles fans in the coming days.