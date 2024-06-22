Cam Young triumphs at Travelers Championship with historic 59 strokes in Round 3

Travelers Championship - Round Three CROMWELL, CONNECTICUT - JUNE 22: Cameron Young of the United States plays his shot from the 16th tee during the third round of the Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands on June 22, 2024 in Cromwell, Connecticut. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images) (James Gilbert/Getty Images)

Cameron Young made a splash at the Travelers Championship on Saturday, recording a score of 59 during the third round of the tournament.

The result marks just the 13th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history, giving the 27-year-old American golfer a comfortable advantage heading into the final day.

59 FOR CAMERON YOUNG!



He cards the 13th sub-60 round in PGA TOUR history

The sub-60 score is also the first since 2020, when Scottie Scheffler shot 59 at the Northern Trust tournament at TPC Boston. Scheffler, who struggled at the U.S. Open last week, was tied for third with a total of -11 heading into Round 3, but teed off several hours after Young.

Young, who had a 9:45 a.m. start time, recorded seven birdies and two eagles across the 18 holes to end 11 under par. He is now 13 under par for the whole tournament.

Young completed the historic score with a final well-placed putt in the 18th hole.

CAMERON YOUNG HAS DONE IT! 🙌🔥



FIRST ROUND OF 59 ON TOUR SINCE 2020!



FIRST ROUND OF 59 ON TOUR SINCE 2020!

In an interview after he finished the course, Young said that he wasn't expecting the day to go so well for him.

"I've had some mediocre results lately, but I feel like the golf I've played has been better than that, and to have a day like today where things start going in and it feels like I'm rewarded for good shots, it leaves me with a good taste in my mouth going into tomorrow," Young said.

With his total at -13, Young is now tied with Tom Kim, who teed off the third round at 2:00 p.m.