Cam Ward leads No. 8 Miami to a thrilling, 25-point comeback over Cal in absurd late-night thriller

No one can put this Miami team away.
For the second straight week, No. 8 Miami overcame a slow, mistake-riddled start and rallied for an unlikely win.
This time, it was a seemingly impossible one as the Hurricanes came back from 25 points down to beat Cal 39-38 in a late-night ACC thriller in Berkeley, California.
It spoiled what was otherwise a fun and memorable day for Cal football, which hosted ESPN's "College GameDay" on campus for the first.
And a sold-out crowd was sent into a frenzy when it seemed like the Bears were on their way to an emphatic win over a top-10 team, at one point leading 35-10 late in the third quarter.
Instead, Miami improves to 6-0 with another improbable victory.
Miami quarterback Cam Ward tossed the winning 5-yard touchdown pass to Elijah Arroyo with 26 seconds to go.
CAM WARD AND THE CANES COME ALL THE WAY BACK 🤯— Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) October 6, 2024
(via @ACCFootball)
pic.twitter.com/JRhod7kHPi
It capped another big day for Ward, who bolstered his Heisman resumé with 437 yards passing and and two touchdown passes to one interception. He also ran for a score.