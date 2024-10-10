Cam Newton hired by ESPN as panelist on 'First Take'

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 28 Colorado at UCF ORLANDO, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: Former NFL quarterback Cam Newton walks the field during warm ups before a college football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the UCF Knights on September 28th, 2024 at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, FL. (Photo by Chris Leduc/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Cam Newton is joining ESPN as a talking head, the network announced on Thursday.

As part of his deal, the 2015 NFL MVP will join ESPN's morning show "First Take," which features Stephen A. Smith, football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe, and radio personality Chris "Mad Dog" Russo.

Newton will make his ESPN debut on Friday when "First Take" takes place at Tennessee State University as part of its HBCU fall tour.

"I've always brought passion and energy into everything I do, and that won't change at ESPN," Newton said in a statement. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity to share my perspective and go toe-to-toe with the best in the business. Fans can expect the same intensity I brought to the field, along with real talk, bold takes, and good fun."

This move by Newton is a step towards his goal of building a media empire. He currently has over 1.5 million YouTube subscribers and has said he would like to become the most famous athlete-turned-YouTuber.

Newton, 35, played 10 years with the Carolina Panthers and one season with the New England Patriots. He has not played in the NFL since 2021, and while he has spoken in the past about being open to returning to the league in a backup role, he said last month on his podcast that in his mind his career is over.