Caleb Williams and Bears start slow, then a couple highlights thrill the home fans

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) during warmups before the start of an NFL preseason football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, at Soldier Field in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast) (Charles Rex Arbogast/AP)

Finally, Chicago Bears fans had a couple of Caleb Williams highlights to cheer about.

The Bears had a slow start on offense in Saturday's preseason game, which was Williams' Soldier Field debut. They went three-and-out three times in the first quarter. They got a field goal to start the second quarter, though that was due mostly to a defensive pass interference penalty downfield. It looked like a quiet follow-up to an impressive preseason debut for Williams.

Then Williams had a pass that got Chicago buzzing, and a touchdown run that displayed his athleticism.

Just before the two-minute warning, Williams scrambled to his left, contorted his body and made an impressive throw to fellow rookie Rome Odunze for a 45-yard gain. Bears fans can get used to plays like this.

A really nice throw by Williams to the end zone as he rolled right after escaping the rush would have been another highlight, but Odunze's feet were out of bounds when he caught it. Williams made up for it.

On third-and-goal, Williams kept escaping the rush, got to his left and found a lane to the end zone for a touchdown run. His day wasn't perfect but those two plays were reminders why Williams was the first overall pick of the NFL Draft.

Overall, there was a lot for the Bears starting offense to work on. Given the excitement for the first overall pick, which got even hotter after a strong preseason debut, it seemed like Williams would never have a bad game for the Bears. It was easy to forget he's still just a rookie.

It's good that the Bears offense rallied late because there wasn't much to be positive about through a quarter and a half.

The Bears wanted Williams to get some throws his first series, and it didn't go well. He threw too high to Keenan Allen on first down, threw behind Gerald Everett on second down and threw it away on third down when nothing came open. Three-and-out with three straight incompletions is not what Bears fans were hoping for in their first look at Williams.

The first quarter continued to be a slog. Williams threw short on a couple of completions. He threw incomplete on a third-down pass to a completely covered D.J. Moore on a slant, and it was easily knocked away. At least rookie punter Tory Taylor looked good, averaging 50 yards per punt in the first quarter.

Given how fast the Bears' first four series went, the coaching staff had the starting offense on the field for the second quarter as well. On the first series of the second quarter Odunze had a first down on an end around. Williams threw deep to Tyler Scott and it was a nice throw, and the Bears got 43 yards on a defensive pass interference. Then the drive stalled. Then there was a false start, a sack, a loss on a second-and-21 screen pass, a short and safe pass and a field goal. It was some positive momentum at least.

The final possession for Williams will be what Bears fans will remember. It was a nice drive with a deep pass to Odunze and a thrilling touchdown run by Williams. Coaches might focus over the next week on the mistakes, but fans will be happy recalling the highlights.

Williams made some impressive plays last week at the Buffalo Bills in his preseason debut. He showed off all the skills that made him the first overall pick. The excitement surrounding that debut added to the hype that's building before the season. After a couple of fantastic plays at the end of his second preseason action, the anticipation for the regular season won't dissipate.