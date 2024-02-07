Caitlin Clark's potential record-breaking game vs. Nebraska sees soaring ticket prices

Iowa v Maryland COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - FEBRUARY 03: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Iowa Hawkeyes celebrates with teammates after coming out of the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Xfinity Center on February 03, 2024 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images) (G Fiume/Getty Images)

Caitlin Clark is quickly approaching the NCAA Division I women's scoring record and there's a chance she passes Kelsey Plum on Sunday when Iowa visits Nebraska.

Clark is averaging 32.4 points per game for the No. 2-ranked Hawkeyes and she is currently at 3,462 career points, 65 behind Plum's 3,527. Iowa hosts Penn State on Thursday, so we will know exactly how many point she needs to break the record in Sunday's game against Nebraska.

The possibility of seeing history is causing Cornhuskers fans to seek out tickets, which means heading to secondary markets since Pinnacle Bank Arena is sold out. Because of that, prices are spiking in anticipation.

Ticketmaster: The cheapest general admission seat will run you $107 as of Wednesday morning, while a 20th row seat in the lower bowl will cost you $612.

SeatGeek: It will take $85 for a general admission seat and $740 for one in the 22nd row.

StubHub: General admission is just under $100, but there are several listings in the thousands, with the highest coming in at $2,215 for a spot near center court.

(prices before fees)

If you were wondering, you can get tickets to Nebraska's first home game after Iowa on Feb. 20 against Northwestern for $10 or $15.

The Caitlin Clark Effect has driven not only ticket sales but also television ratings. Saturday's 93-85 win over Maryland drew 1.6 million viewers on Fox, making it the most-watched women's basketball game in the network's history. That number also made Iowa's regular-season win the second-most viewed women's college basketball game on any network since 2010, according to Sports Media Watch.