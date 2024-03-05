Caitlin Clark's final regular-season game with Iowa brings in 3.3 million viewers

Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) celebrates after a foul by Ohio State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Iowa City, Iowa. (AP Photo/Cliff Jette) (Cliff Jette/AP)

Caitlin Clark's final regular-season game for Iowa was the marquee sports event of the weekend.

It averaged 3.39 million viewers, which was the largest audience for a women's regular-season game in 25 years, according to Sports Media Watch. And at its' peak, 4.42 million viewers watched through the end of the game.

Going into the senior day, Clark needed 18 points to surpass former LSU great Pete Maravich's record (3,667 points) for the most points in Division I history — men's or women's.

In front of a full house at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, Clark finished with 35 points, nine assists and six rebounds and helped No. 6 Iowa defeat No. 2 Ohio State 93-83 on Saturday. The win also snapped the Buckeyes' 15-game winning streak and helped the Hawkeyes split the season series.

Iowa and Ohio State will be the top two teams in the upcoming Big Ten tournament in Minneapolis.

Clark finished her career with 3,685 points and her 32.3 points and 8.7 assists this season paced all Division I women's players.

"It's really crazy to think about," Clark said via ESPN. "Honestly, if you would have told me that before my college career started, I would've laughed in your face and been like, 'No, you're insane.'

"I've always been able to score the ball, but I don't think people really understand how many amazing players have come before me and been able to score the ball and do it at such a high rate and for teams that are really, really good."

CONGRATS @CaitlinClark22 on becoming the All-Time leading scorer!! 🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣🪣. 🙏🏾🫡👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 3, 2024

The Hawkeyes-Buckeyes' game was more watched that the Boston Celtics' blowout of the Golden State Warriors on the same day. It had more viewership than first Duke versus UNC contest (3.2 million) this season, too.

In fact, only one college basketball game this season — men's or women's — had a larger audience than Iowa's finale versus Ohio State this weekend. Michigan State against Arizona on Thanksgiving had a viewership of 5.2 million, but much of that was aided, because it came on immediately after an NFL game.

The NASCAR Cup Series at Las Vegas was the only sports event from this weekend to have more people (4.36 million viewers) tune in.

Sports fans were simply invested in seeing the final regular-season chapter of Clark's prolific and record-breaking career in anyway that they could, which resulted in rarely-seen figures for sports viewership.