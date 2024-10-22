Buying or selling Week 7 storylines: Russell Wilson, Drake Maye, Anthony Richardson | Football 301

Subscribe to Football 301

Nate Tice is joined by the great Matt Harmon as the duo decide whether or not they're buying the biggest storylines and narratives to emerge from Week 7 of NFL action. After establishing Matt's new nickname as "Dr. Receiver," Nate and Matt dive into the first buy-sell of the day: does Russell Wilson unlock the Pittsburgh Steelers offense? The hosts also discuss what's wrong with Anthony Richardson and whether or not he'd benefit from sitting and Drake Maye's solid start to his career.

Later, Nate and Matt continue with buying or selling storylines by discussing the Chicago Bears offense, the Washington Commanders, whether it's time to panic over Marvin Harrison Jr, the Green Bay Packers improvements on defense and the Denver Broncos and whether or not they can sneak into the playoffs.

(2:55) - Does Russell Wilson unlock the Steelers offense?

(8:55) - What's going on with Anthony Richardson?

(19:20) - Can Drake Maye keep up the hot start?

(29:50) - Is the Bears offense about to take off?

(38:25) - Can the Commanders keep it up?

(47:35) - Is it time to panic over Marvin Harrison Jr?

(58:10) - Packers defensive improvements

(1:05:55) - Can the Broncos sneak into the playoffs?

