Bryce James visiting Ohio State, his first known college visit

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL: MAR 28 McDonalds All American Games - Boys Game HOUSTON, TX - MARCH 28: From left to right Bryce James and LeBron James and Savannah James are sitting in the front row to watch McDonalds High School All American Bronny James play during the 2023 McDonalds High School All American Boys Game at Toyota Center. (Photo by Brian Spurlock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Bryce James, the youngest son of Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James, is taking an unofficial visit to Ohio State this weekend. His older brother, Bronny, took his only known visit to check out the Buckeyes last September and was present on the sidelines for a football game against Notre Dame. Bryce did not tag along with Bronny on the visit while his dad LeBron, mom Savannah and LeBron’s agent, Rich Paul, joined Bronny for the weekend.

During Bronny's visit, the family took in a morning basketball practice, met with head coach Chris Holtmann and staff and engaged in a recruiting photoshoot, something all high-profile recruits do during visits. The same can be expected for Bryce this weekend.

Bronny eventually committed to USC, joining the No. 1 recruit in his class, Isaiah Collier. In August, Bronny suffered cardiac arrest during a workout at the Galen Center. He later underwent surgery and is recovering well. LeBron told reports at Lakers media day that he's dedicating his 21st season to his son Bronny.

"Nothing else matters besides my family," James said. "Obviously, I'm gonna dedicate this season to Bronny because of the incident that happened this summer. Understand that it just puts everything in perspective.

"Bronny's doing extremely well. He's begun his rehab process to get back on the floor this season with his teammates and USC — the successful surgery that he had. But he's on the up and up."

Bryce, a high school junior, transferred from Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, California) over the summer. He played for Campbell Hall (where Chris Paul’s son plays) in the spring before transferring schools again and is now at Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, California). The 6-foot-4 shooting guard was scheduled to attend the prestigious USA Basketball training camp in Colorado Springs, alongside the top high school prospects in the country, but cancelled and is instead heading to Columbus for a visit this weekend.

Like his older brother, Bryce's recruitment is expected to be completely under wraps. His only known offer is Duquesne University, according to 247 Sports.

Bryce has shown improvement around the rim and the way he finishes. His body control and handle in traffic has helped elevate his game and he's not afraid to shoot it from outside. Bryce played for Strive For Greatness in the 16-under division on Nike's Elite Youth Basketball League. He averaged 7.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13 games on the circuit, shooting 23% from 3-point range. During Peach Jam (where LeBron was the head coach and Rajon Rondo was the assistant coach), Bryce averaged 8.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists in four games.

Ohio State already has a commitment from four-star point guard John Mobley Jr. and top-150 prospect Colin White in the 2024 high school class. Holtmann has been aggressive in the 2025 class, targeting some of the best players in the country. Five-star point guard Darius Acuff Jr., top-10 shooting guard Jalen Haralson, as well as Jerry Easter, Dorian Jones and Niko Bundalo are being recruited alongside James in the junior class.

James has ample room for growth in his game with his long frame and natural feel, particularly on offense. Right now, he's ranked No. 81 in the nation but has made strides this summer that could see his stock rise during his junior season.

Chants of, "we want Bryce" can be expected from the student section during No. 4 Ohio State's game against Maryland on Saturday. The same energy the fans gave Bronny just one year ago as they try to help recruit the son of one of the greatest players to ever play basketball and come out of Ohio.