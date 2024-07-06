Bronny James scores just 4 points for the Lakers in quiet NBA Summer League debut

2024 California Classic - Los Angeles Lakers v Sacramento Kings SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA - JULY 06: Bronny James Jr. #9 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks on against the Sacramento Kings during the first half of the 2024 California Classic summer league game at Chase Center on July 06, 2024 in San Francisco, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images) (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Bronny James made his much-awaited NBA debut on Saturday, but things got off to a slow start. The rookie scored just four points in his first Summer League action, as the Los Angeles Lakers lost to the Sacramento Kings 108-94 in the California Classic.

James played 21 minutes in the loss, adding two rebounds, two assists and a steal to his stat line. However, he went 2-9 in the field, going 0-3 from deep and missing both of his free throw attempts.

James earned his first NBA points with a hook shot in the second quarter, and earned more with a well-placed midrange step back.

Bronny James finds separation for the midrange J!



🏀 Lakers-Kings

☀️ California Classic on ESPN pic.twitter.com/q0ZmUQcXlp — NBA (@NBA) July 6, 2024

James's father, LeBron James, was at camp as part of the Team USA basketball roster and was not able to attend the game in person. However, LeBron showed support for his oldest son from afar, watching a clip of Bronny scoring his first points soon after the ball went in the net, praising his kid for being "tough."

Kings guard Adonis Arms, who went undrafted in 2022 but has played in the G League for two seasons, dominated the game with 32 points and 11 rebounds for Sacramento, with guard Antoine Davis pitching in 20 points off the bench.

Forward Blake Hinson led the Lakers in points, coming off the bench with 17 points and going 5-7 on three-pointers. Meanwhile, Los Angeles guard Tommy Kuhse pitched in 15 points and 8 assists from the bench as well, while center Colin Castleton added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Although Saturday marked James's first time stepping on the court in a Lakers uniform, it's unlikely to be his last, regardless of his stats this summer. The new Lakers #9 signed a multi-year guaranteed contract with the Lakers last week, locking down the four-year, $7.9 million deal on Wednesday.