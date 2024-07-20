British Open: Si Woo Kim hits long hole-in-one in historic first on No. 17 at Royal Troon

The Open 2024 - Day Three - Royal Troon South Korea's Si Woo Kim on the 18th during day three of The Open at Royal Troon, South Ayrshire, Scotland. Picture date: Saturday July 20, 2024. (Photo by Zac Goodwin/PA Images via Getty Images) (Zac Goodwin - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Si Woo Kim hasn’t been having the best week at Royal Troon. Now, though, he’s pulled off a historic first in Scotland.

Kim hit the first hole-in-one of this year’s British Open on Saturday morning. He landed his tee shot on the long par-3 17th just short of the green, and it ran up and in perfectly. That prompted a huge celebration at the tee for Kim, who said he couldn’t see it fall.

“I was not doing very well and then I was feeling terrible for my shot the last couple days,” Kim said. “Then finally I got the best golf shot I’ve ever had this week. That goes in, and that makes me more special, especially at the major and the Open here.”

The hole-in-one was the first that has ever been hit on the hole at a British Open, and the longest ace in recorded British Open history at 238 yards, according to the Golf Channel's Justin Ray .

Kim has won four times on the PGA Tour, most recently at the Sony Open in Hawaii last year. He’s currently ranked No. 48 in the Official World Golf Rankings. While he’s missed only a single cut in 20 starts this season, Kim has just a single top-10 finish.

Kim was at 7-over on the week when he stepped up to the 17th tee on Saturday. While the hole-in-one brought him back to even par on the day, he’ll still enter Sunday at 5-over — which has him out of contention and well behind Shane Lowry, who started Moving Day at 7-under.

“It was amazing,” Kim said. “I had plenty of holes-in-one in my life. Maybe over 10 times, at tournaments like six to eight times, but I think this is the most memorable hole-in-one.”