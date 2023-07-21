British Open Round 3 Tee Times: Brian Harman holds 5-shot lead at midway point at Royal Liverpool

The 151st Open - Day Two HOYLAKE, ENGLAND - JULY 21: Brian Harman of the United States tees off on hole ten on Day Two of The 151st Open at Royal Liverpool Golf Club on July 21, 2023 in Hoylake, England. (Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

It’s Moving Day at the British Open, but it’s going to take a lot of movement to catch up to Brian Harman.

Harman flew ahead of the rest of the field with a 6-under 65 on Friday. That gave him a five shot lead over Tommy Fleetwood and the rest of the field at the midway point of the final major championship of the year.

Harman has just two PGA Tour wins to his name, though his last win came in 2017. He entered this week ranked No. 26 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and he’s made three straight starts where he’s finished T12 or better. He finished in second at the Travelers Championship last month, too.

"When I held the 54-hole lead at the U.S. Open [in 2017], I just probably thought about it too much," Harman said . "Just didn't focus on getting sleep and eating right. So that would be my focus this weekend."

Fleetwood is alone in second at 5-under on the week after he went even par in his second round. Sepp Straka is alone in third at 4-under, and Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma and Min Woo Lee are tied in fourth at 3-under.

Rory McIlroy went 1-under on Friday, which brought him to 1-under on the week and into a tie for 11th at the midway point. Max Homa and Stewart Cink are among the group with him. Scottie Scheffler, Brooks Koepka, Rickie Fowler and Patrick Cantlay made the cut on the number .

Round 3 will resume on Saturday morning at 3:55 am ET.

British Open Round 3 Tee Times

Saturday tee times, all times ET

3:55 am | Robert Macintyre, Rickie Fowler

4:05 am | Adam Scott, Scottie Scheffler

4:15 am | Brooks Koepka, Patrick Cantlay

4:25 am | Padraig Harrington, Scott Stallings

4:35 am | Andrew Putnam, Christo Lamprecht (a)

4:45 am | Victor Perez, Ryan Fox

5:00 am | Richie Ramsay, David Lingmerth

5:10 am | Danny Willett, Sami Valimaki

5:20 am | Bryson DeChambeau, Xander Schauffele

5:30 am | Cam Smith, Matt Fitzpatrick

5:40 am | Kurt Kitayama, JT Poston

5:50 am | Louis Oosthuizen, Patrick Reed

6:00 am | Rikuya Hoshino, Hurly Long

6:15 am | Brandon Robinson Thompson, Tyrrell Hatton

6:25 am | Jon Rahm, Sungjae Im

6:35 am | Zach Johnson, Corey Conners

6:45 am | Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Gary Woodland

6:55 am | Romain Langasque, Brendon Todd

7:05 am | Zack Fischer, Alex Fitzpatrick

7:15 am | Jordan Smith, Joost Luiten

7:30 am | Thomas Pieters, Adrian Meronk

7:40 am | Byeong Hun An, Oliver Wilson

7:50 am | Thomas Detry, Abraham Ancer

8:00 am | Alex Noren, Marcel Siem

8:10 am | Hideki Matsuyama, Viktor Hovland

8:20 am | Tom Kim, Alexander Bjork

8:30 am | Laurie Cander, Richard Bland

8:45 am | Antoine Rozner, Nicolai Hojgaard

8:55 am | Wyndham Clark, Henrik Stenson

9:05 am | Stewart Cink, Matthew Jordan

9:15 am | Michael Stewart, Guido Migliozzi

9:25 am | Max Homa, Rory McIlroy

9:35 am | Tristan Lawrence, Matthew Southgate

9:45 am | Cameron Young, Jordan Spieth

10:00 am | Emiliano Grillo, Adrian Otaegui

10:10 am | Jason Day, Shubhankar Sharma

10:20 am | Min Woo Lee, Sepp Straka

10:30 am | Tommy Fleetwood, Brian Harman