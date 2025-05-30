Braves rookie AJ Smith-Shawver tore UCL in injury that Spencer Strider appeared to catch

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 29: AJ Smith-Shawver #32 of the Atlanta Braves leaves the mound in the third inning during the game between the Atlanta Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Thursday, May 29, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Abdoul Sow/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher AJ Smith-Shawver will miss the remainder of the 2025 season and more with a torn UCL, an injury he sustained under curious circumstances.

MLB.com's Mark Bowman reported the diagnosis hours after the Braves placed the Rookie of the Year candidate on the 60-day IL. It has reportedly not been determined if he will undergo Tommy John surgery or the newer internal brace procedure, which requires less rehab time, but both surgeries will knock him until at least the start of the 2026 season.

The injury occurred during Smith-Shawver's start on Thursday against the Philadelphia Phillies. He encountered his first misfortune when a 96.6 mph line drive from Bryson Stott hit him in the ankle, but he remained in the game.

During his next few pitches to Trea Turner, Smith-Shawver started to wince and shake his arm. The Braves coaching staff only appeared to notice the issue after another pitcher, Spencer Strider, saw what was happening and pointed it out to them. Strider has his own experience with elbow issues, having missed most of 2024 with a torn UCL.

Turner flied out on the fourth pitch of the at-bat, and it was only after that when Smith-Shawver reportedly told Snitker he felt a "pop" in his elbow.

WOW man. We are so lucky to have Spencer Strider

After AJSS got hit by a line drive he stayed in the game. Strider walked over to Kranny and told him he noticed something with AJSS arm, then they went out and pulled him. Strider talked with the coaches then went down to check on pic.twitter.com/6PDNsMkTAr — Dillion Harper (@og_yungdilly) May 29, 2025

Smith-Shawver's velocity was dropping significantly while all that was happening. His last pitch to Stott was a 95.8 mph four-seamer, a tick below every other four-seamer he had thrown that day. The velocity kept dropping against Turner, with his four-seamer going from 95.9 mph to 94.7 mph to 94.2 mph on the final pitch.

Whether or not the Braves coaches should have been more proactive — or aware — with Smith-Shawver's troubles, the 22-year-old is a notable loss for a team trying to recover from a slow start.

Smith-Shawver was ranked as the No. 83 prospect in baseball by Baseball America entering this season, and was off to a strong enough start that he was third in BetMGM's NL Rookie of the Year odds as of Thursday. Now, the Braves will have to wait until next year, at least, to see him on the mound again.