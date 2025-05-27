Bills pass rusher Joey Bosa sidelined until training camp after injuring calf during team workouts

HOUSTON, TEXAS - JANUARY 11: Joey Bosa #97 of the Los Angeles Chargers warms up on the field prior to the AFC Wild Card Playoff game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium on January 11, 2025 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Getty Images)

Joey Bosa's time with the Buffalo Bills is off to a tough start. The long-time Los Angeles Chargers star will be sidelined until training camp after sustaining a calf injury during Bills team workouts, head coach Sean McDermott announced Tuesday.

Newly signed Bills edge rusher Joey Bosa (calf injury) expected to be sidelined until training camp, per Sean McDermott. pic.twitter.com/kaswa8S8ha — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) May 27, 2025

It's another disappointing injury development for Bosa, who played in 14 games with the Chargers last season. Bosa played in 14 games combined during the 2022 and 2024 NFL season due to various injuries.

The 29-year-old signed a one-year, $12.6 million deal with the Bills in March.

