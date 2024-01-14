Bills OL Alec Anderson helped stranded motorist during Buffalo snowstorm

Indianapolis Colts v Buffalo Bills ORCHARD PARK, NY - AUGUST 13: Alec Anderson #70 of the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium on August 13, 2022 in Orchard Park, New York. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images) (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Buffalo continues to deal with lake effect snow as Bills fans wait to see their team play their wild-card round game against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Monday.

The blizzard-like conditions have wreaked havoc in the area, which led to a state of a emergency declared by New York Governor Kathy Hochul and a travel ban in the area that resulted in the Bills-Steelers game being moved from its original Sunday afternoon scheduled start.

One motorist near Orchard Park became stranded and received an assist from Bills offensive lineman Alec Anderson.

As documented by Anderson's good pal, fellow Bills offensive lineman Ryan Van Demark, Anderson helped get the stranded motorist back on the road.

#Bills OL Ryan Van Demark shares a video of fellow OL Alec Anderson appearing to help a driver on Southwestern in OP. pic.twitter.com/JyB9ZjxHx5 — Bradley Gelber (@BradleyGelber) January 14, 2024

"Good Samaritan, Alec. Helping the people," said Van Demark, who posted the video on his Instagram account Sunday.

As the conditions remain harsh, the NFL's statement on the status of Monday's game is that, "Everything is moving forward as planned for tomorrow."

Just by looking at video of the road around Highmark Stadium, you can see why the right decision was made to postpone the game.

#WNY SNOW: In case you were still questioning why there isn't a @BuffaloBills game right now. 2pm look at the Thruway near Highmark Stadium. Stay off the roads and avoid all unnecessary travel. #BillsMafia #BuffaloBills #BillsVsSteelers pic.twitter.com/PX9dJnHqnm — New York State Thruway Authority (@NYSThruway) January 14, 2024

The Steelers, meanwhile, were set to fly to Buffalo on Sunday afternoon, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe. As long as the weather doesn't get any worse than it already is and road conditions improve, there should be no issues for the teams and fans traveling to the stadium for the game.