Bills have ugly performance, but barely hang on to beat undermanned Giants

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Deonte Harty (11) crosses the goal line for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Giants in Orchard Park, N.Y., Sunday, Oct. 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus) (Adrian Kraus/AP)

Josh Allen came up clutch when the Buffalo Bills needed it most. The defense came up with a big stop deep in their territory to clinch a win, with defensive back Taron Johnson coming up with a huge play in the end zone on the final play.

The surprising part was that the Bills needed any clutch plays on Sunday night.

There was nothing to indicate the Bills would be in a tight game on Sunday night. The New York Giants came in 1-4 and looked bad in every loss. Their injury report looked like an old phone book listing, and it included quarterback Daniel Jones being inactive with a neck injury.

No matter how bad a team seems to be, you can't overlook them in the NFL.

The important part for the Bills is they won a closer than expected game. A loss would have been very hard to explain. But Allen hit tight end Quintin Morris, who hadn't even been targeted on a pass all season, on a 15-yard touchdown with less than four minutes left to take a lead. The Giants put together a late drive and found themselves at the Bills' 1-yard line with no time left and a chance to win after a pass interference penalty. But Johnson knocked away a pass intended to Darren Waller and the Bills escaped with a 14-9 victory. It wasn't easy.

The Bills can't be happy with their performance against a bad and severely undermanned Giants team. Hopefully for the Bills it wasn't a sign that they aren't really among the Super Bowl contenders. At least they can figure out what happened after a win, even if it was a lot more tense than they expected.

Giants take an early lead

The Giants came in as the biggest underdog in any game this NFL season. The Bills were favored by 15.5 points. But early on it was clear that the Giants were not going to be an easy out.

The Giants offense didn't do much but the defense was up to the challenge. Giants coach Brian Daboll was Josh Allen's offensive coordinator early in Allen's career, and that intimate knowledge of the Bills quarterback might have helped. Allen took some big hits, at one point briefly exiting the game so he could be checked for a concussion. He also was keeping his shoulder loose and looked like he was in some discomfort.

Whatever the reason, the Bills offense did nothing in the first half. They were shut out before halftime. The Giants have been uncompetitive on both sides of the field most of the season, but the defense showed up on Sunday night.

The Giants led 6-0 late in the first half when they made a huge error. They ran the ball up the middle at the 1-yard line with 14 seconds remaining and no timeouts left, and the clock ran out before they could spike the ball. And despite that massive mistake, the Giants still led 6-0 at halftime.

Those points the Giants missed out on would be huge by the end of the game.

Bills hang on in the 4th quarter

The Bills finally moved the ball in the second half. They went on a marathon 17-play, 89-yard drive that ended with a Deonte Harty 3-yard touchdown catch. The Bills led but the long drive wasn't the worst thing for the Giants. It took nearly the entire third quarter, which shrunk the game. That helps a big underdog.

The Giants answered back right away. Saquon Barkley had a couple long runs and even though the Giants couldn't pick up a third-and-inches, they kicked a field goal and took a 9-7 lead. Suddenly less than 11 minutes remained and the Bills trailed.

The Bills had no margin for error and Allen made the plays he had to make. His touchdown pass to Morris, rolling right and throwing back to the middle, sneaking it in between two Giants defenders, was fantastic. The Giants hadn't scored a touchdown all night at that point. Tyrod Taylor tried hitting Darius Slayton deep on fourth down, but it was knocked away with 1:45 left. At that point the game looked like it was over. But the Bills missed a field goal with 1:25 left, after the Giants used their timeouts and Allen threw incomplete on third down. The Giants still had life, and then put together a great drive.

Taylor started moving the Giants downfield, picking up short completions to move the sticks. Taylor completed a fourth-down pass to the Bills' 15-yard line and the Giants spiked it with nine seconds left. Taylor ran for five yards and got out of bounds with two seconds left. A pass interference kept the game going, and the Giants had one untimed down from the 1-yard line. They decided to throw the ball, but Taylor's pass to Waller was broken up.

Say this about the Bills' performance on Sunday night: It was good enough. It was a win, just nowhere close to the runaway everyone expected.