Biden to visit Israel as Gaza braces for potential invasion: Live updates

President Biden will visit to Tel Aviv on Wednesday as a show of solidarity as the war between Israel and Hamas rages on.

The White House said that the president will "demonstrate his steadfast support for Israel in the face of Hamas’s brutal terrorist attack" before traveling to Jordan, where he will meet with leaders from Egypt and Palestine to "discuss the humanitarian needs of civilians in Gaza."

Biden's trip to Israel comes as the situation in Gaza grows more and more dire. At least 2,800 Palestinians have been killed in airstrikes, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Monday, while Israeli officials say at least 1,300 Israelis are dead. U.S. officials have said at least 30 Americans are among the overall toll, with another 13 missing.