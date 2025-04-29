Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' Tour 2025 kicks off: How to get tickets, plus see the full setlist

Beyoncé recently kicked off her Cowboy Carter Tour! The Album of the Year and Best Country Album Grammy winner wowed the BeyHive on opening night with performances of "YA YA," "Ameriican Requiem," and even tracks off of her groundbreaking dance album, Renaissance. Blue Ivy Carter and her little sister, Remi, both made appearances on the star-shaped stage at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. And Beyoncé is just getting started, with the tour poised to stop in Las Vegas, Chicago, the New York City area, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, London and Paris.
There are still tickets available for Beyoncé's 2025 tour. Here's what you need to know about how to get tickets to the Cowboy Carter Tour this year.
How much are Beyoncé tickets for the 2025 Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' Tour?
On Ticketmaster, Beyoncé tickets start at $85 for upcoming dates of the Cowboy Carter Tour at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles. Prices range quite wildly, though, reaching $1,000+ for a spot in the pit.
StubHub seats for those same datesare available starting at around $65 right now. StubHub is a trusted and verified third-party ticket site, so if you don't see the seats you want for the price you want on Ticketmaster, it might be worth checking out your options on StubHub.
Another spot to look for last-minute tickets? Gametime, which has tickets for as low as $59 for SoFi dates.
Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' Tour 2025 dates:
The Cowboy Carter Tour will have 32 shows across Los Angeles, Chicago, New York, Houston, Atlanta, Washington, London and Paris.
April 28, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 1, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 4, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 7, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 9, 2025 – Los Angeles, CA – SoFi Stadium
May 15, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 17, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 18, 2025 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field
May 22, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 24, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 25, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 28, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
May 29, 2025 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
June 5, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 7, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 10, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 12, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 14, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 16, 2025 – London, UK – Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
June 19, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 21, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 22, 2025 – Paris, France – Stade de France
June 28, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
June 29, 2025 – Houston, TX – NRG Stadium
July 4, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 7, 2025 – Washington, D.C. – Northwest Stadium
July 10, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 11, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 13, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes Benz Stadium
July 14, 2025 – Atlanta, GA – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
July 25, 2025 - Las Vegas, NV - Allegiant Stadium
Beyoncé 'Cowboy Carter' Tour setlist:
Here's every song Beyoncé played during opening night of the tour.
"Ameriican Requiem"
"Blackbiird"
"The Star-Spangled Banner"
"Freedom"
"YA YA"
"OH LOUISIANA" (Interlude)
"AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM"
"SPAGHETTII"
"Formation"
"MY HOUSE"
"Diva"
"WHO IS COWBOY CARTER?"
"ALLIIGATOR TEARS"
"JUST FOR FUN"
"PROTECTOR"
"FLAMENCO"
"DESERT EAGLE"
"RIIVERDANCE"
"II HANDS II HEAVEN"
Medley of "Sweet Honey Buckiin," "Summer Renaissance" and "Pure/Honey"
"Jolene"
"Daddy Lessons"
"BODYGUARD"
"II MOST WANTED"
"CUFF IT"
"TYRANT"
"THIQUE"
"LEVII'S JEANS"
"DAUGHTER"
"I'M THAT GIRL"
"COZY"
"ALIEN SUPERSTAR"
"TEXAS HOLD 'EM"
"Crazy in Love"
"HEATED"
"Before I Let Go"
"16 CARRIAGES"
"AMEN"