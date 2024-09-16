Bengals' Ja'Marr Chase crossed the line with abusive language late in loss to Chiefs, official said

Cincinnati Bengals v Kansas City Chiefs KANSAS CITY, MO - SEPTEMBER 15: Ja'Marr Chase #1 of the Cincinnati Bengals flexes in celebration after a play during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 15, 2024 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images) (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

The official who penalized Cincinnati Bengals star Ja'Marr Chase for unsportsmanlike conduct late in their 26-25 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday afternoon said that Chase crossed a line and got personal.

Chase was tackled after a 4-yard reception that should have put the Bengals at third-and-7 at the Chiefs 30-yard line in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium. But instead of returning to the huddle, Chase jumped up and confronted official Alex Kemp.

Chase, Kemp said, thought he was taken down by Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie with a hip-drop tackle — which has been banned this season across the league. Though it's unclear what was said specifically, that’s when Kemp said Chase crossed the line.

Ja'Marr Chase gets called for an unsportsmanlike conduct here. It looks like he is complaining about a missed facemask call. The broadcast conveniently only shows the replay of Chase complaining and not the tackle... #CINvsKC pic.twitter.com/joM2DX1PIp — Rate the Refs App (@Rate_the_Refs) September 15, 2024

"The simple answer is, profanity used by grown men versus direct, personal abusive language toward a game official," Kemp said, via ESPN's Ben Baby , when asked about the difference between abuse and simple disagreements on the field. "That's the line. When that line gets crossed, we simply can't let that happen in pro football."

Things got so bad at one point during the confrontation, which eventually forced the Bengals to settle for a field goal that put them up by two points early in the fourth quarter, that quarterback Joe Burrow shoved Chase hard to keep him away from Kemp and the officials.

"Just trying to deescalate the situation," Burrow said, via ESPN. "I'm not entirely sure what was said or who threw the flag."

Chase declined to address the penalty after the game.

“I ain’t talking about it,” he said when asked.

Here's two minutes with Ja'Marr Chase following an emotional loss in Kansas City. #Bengals @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/2dA5iCOJs9 — Regan Holgate (@HolgateRegan) September 16, 2024

As for the tackle that set Chase off in the first place, Kemp said that they thought it was a legal move.

“We informed him that we did not feel it was a hip-drop tackle,” Kemp said, via ESPN.

Chase finished with 35 yards on four catches in the loss for the Bengals, who dropped to 0-2 on the season. The Chiefs, thanks in part to a pass interference call on a fourth down on their final drive, kicked a 51-yard field goal to grab the one-point win.

Chase held out throughout training camp amid a search for a new contract, though he never reached one with the Bengals. He reportedly has no plans to negotiate the long-term deal with the Bengals during the season, either, and he’s taken out a $50 million insurance policy on himself in case he gets injured. Chase had 62 yards on six catches last week in their loss to the New England Patriots.

The Bengals will host the Washington Commanders next week, where they’ll try to avoid dropping to 0-3.

“It doesn’t feel great losing,” Chase said plainly.