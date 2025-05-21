Ben Johnson embraces Bears' negative QB history, eager to change it: 'That's where great stories are written'

LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS - MAY 09: Head coach Ben Johnson of the Chicago Bears speaks to the media after the Chicago Bears Rookie Minicamp at Halas Hall on May 09, 2025 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

New Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson is embracing the notion that quarterbacks can't be successful playing for that franchise.

"I love it. I love it," Johnson told reporters, including 670 The Score's Chris Emma. "I love the opportunity to come in and change that narrative. That's where great stories are written."

The idea that Chicago is purgatory for NFL QBs was reinforced last week when excerpts from a new book by ESPN reporter Seth Wickersham included remarks from Caleb Williams' father, who didn't want his son to go No. 1 overall in the 2024 NFL Draft to the Bears.

“I love it.”



Ben Johnson on the narrative that Chicago is where QBs go to die.



Looks like he’s ready to change that story. pic.twitter.com/SpDYTPVjoZ — Ficky (@itsfickybaby) May 21, 2025

"Chicago is the place quarterbacks go to die," Carl Williams told Wickersham. Additionally, Caleb Williams had concerns about how he would fit in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron's system.

Naturally, reporters covering the Bears wanted to hear from Johnson regarding those remarks. But the first-time head coach appears to enjoy the idea of dispelling such negative expectations.

"It's come to my attention that the quarterback's been out in the media," Johnson said, <a data-i13n="cpos:5;pos:1" href="https://x.com/kfishbain/status/1925269486115893530">via The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain</a>. "I wasn't here last year. I can't speak too much to what it was like before he got here. ... For my four months on the job, he's been outstanding to work with."

Pardon the obscure pop culture reference, but Johnson comes off like grunge band singer Cliff Poncier (played by Matt Dillon) in the movie "Singles" after reading a bad review in a music magazine.

"This negative energy just makes me stronger," he declared. "We will not retreat. This band is unstoppable!"

Johnson arrived in Chicago with the reputation of being an offensive wizard who revitalized Jared Goff's career while he was the Detroit Lions' offensive coordinator. During the past three seasons in Johnson's offense, Goff put up arguably the best numbers of his NFL career, averaging 4,547 yards and 32 touchdown passes.

In six of the Bears' past eight seasons, the team's leading passer didn't reach 3,000 yards. Williams' 3,541 yards was the highest total for a Chicago QB in nine years, going with his 20 TD passes versus six interceptions.

That performance gives Johnson and offensive coordinator Declan Doyle a considerable foundation to build upon in their first year together. And it's understandable why that, along with a strong belief in his own offensive schemes, has Johnson feeling confident as the Bears put in their offseason work.

To paraphrase Eddie Vedder in that "Singles" scene, a compliment for Williams is a compliment for Johnson. Or vice versa. Johnson being successful will mean Williams played well. The coach envisions plenty of high-fives being exchanged with his quarterback in the seasons to come.