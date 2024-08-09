Atlanta Braves, Cincinnati Reds to play 2025 regular-season MLB game at Bristol Motor Speedway

NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 BRISTOL, TENNESSEE - MARCH 17: Ross Chastain, driver of the #1 Busch Light Fishing Chevrolet, Zane Smith, driver of the #71 Focused Health Chevrolet, Austin Dillon, driver of the #3 BREZTRI Chevrolet, Carson Hocevar, driver of the #77 Gainbridge Cal Ripken Sr. Fdn. Chevrolet, and William Byron, driver of the #24 Liberty University Chevrolet, race during the NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 17, 2024 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) (Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee will play host to a regular-season game between the Atlanta Braves and the Cincinnati Reds on Aug. 2, 2025, MLB announced on Friday.

It will be the first regular-season game in National League/American League history played in the state of Tennessee.

The MLB Speedway Classic will be the latest edition of MLB taking the sport to unique venues after hosting games at North Carolina's Fort Bragg, Omaha, Neb., Field of Dreams in Iowa, Williamsport, Pa., and Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala. since 2016.

Bristol Motor Speedway features a capacity of nearly 150,000 and hosts two NASCAR Cup Series races annually since 1961.

According to MLB, a baseball diamond will be built across the track and infield. The teams will play in Cincinnati on Thursday, July 31 and Friday, Aug. 1 before heading to Tennessee for the game on Saturday. Sunday will be an open date for both teams and used as a potential makeup day should there be bad weather.

Introducing the Speedway Classic '25! 🏁



The Braves-Reds game will not be the first non-racing sporting event to take place at the track. In 2016, a college football game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech took place in the infield. A crowd of 156,990, the largest ever to watch an NCAA game, was in attendance.