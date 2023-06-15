Athletics stadium bill almost to finish line in Nevada with final legislative approval

Fans hold signs inside of the Oakland Coliseum to protest the Oakland Athletics' planned move to Las Vegas during a baseball game between the Athletics and the Tampa Bay Rays in Oakland, Calif., Tuesday, June 13, 2023. (AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn)

Despite fans' best efforts, it appears the Oakland Athletics are set to relocate to Las Vegas.

Wednesday marked a major step for the move, as the Nevada Assembly voted to approve the final version of the bill for the proposed 30,000-seat baseball stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. The deal still awaits a signature from the governor and approval from MLB, both of which are expected to occur.

In a 25-15 vote, the Assembly approved $380 million in public funding for the project, which is expected to cost $1.5 billion. The Assembly came to the decision after making some changes to the measure the Senate approved on a 13-8 vote Tuesday.

The adjustments shifted some money allocated for homeless programs to funds for low-income housing, instead.

Both recent legislative outcomes unfolded with the cinematic backdrop of significant sports developments. The Senate's initial approval occurred on the same day that fans in the Bay Area conducted a "reverse boycott" to keep the team in Oakland. Meanwhile, the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup.

On Wednesday night, as the A's storybook winning streak ended, the Senate accepted the Assembly's changes in a unanimous voice vote before getting it to the governor's desk as an "emergency measure."

In the finalized measure, the A's would not owe property taxes for the publicly owned stadium. Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, would also pay an additional $25 million in credit toward infrastructure costs.

Democratic Reno Assemblywoman Selena La Rue Hatch spoke out after the ruling, saying she voted in opposition to the bill in light of the lack of funding for Nevada's crowded classrooms and insufficient childcare services while "people [are] sleeping on the streets."

"No amount of amendments are going to change the fact we are giving millions of public dollars to a billionaire," she said Wednesday night.

To the dismay of some fans, the Athletics issued a statement on Wednesday night, thanking Nevada legislators for their "hard work, due diligence, and attention to detail." The statement mentioned excitement for Governor Lombardo's signature. Though it didn't spare any words for fans who were hoping to keep the team.

#Athletics issue a statement that neglects to mention Oakland or Bay Area fans who are devastated right now. Completely classless and tone deaf. pic.twitter.com/BvmTaYtxfj — Casey Pratt (@CaseyPrattABC7) June 15, 2023

The proposed stadium, which would be the smallest in MLB, is close to the Knights' T-Mobile Arena. It's also not far from Allegiant Stadium, which houses the NFL's Raiders. The team's move from Oakland to Las Vegas in 2020 is still a sore spot for many Bay Area sports fans.