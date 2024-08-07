Astros starter Framber Valdez loses no-hitter with 2 outs in 9th on 2-run Corey Seager home run

Houston Astros v Texas Rangers ARLINGTON, TEXAS - AUGUST 06: Framber Valdez #59 of the Houston Astros throws a pitch against the Texas Rangers in the second inning at Globe Life Field on August 06, 2024 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Tim Heitman/Getty Images) (Tim Heitman/Getty Images)

Houston Astros starter Framber Valdez was one out from recording his second career no-hitter on Tuesday.

Corey Seager spoiled the party. With one man on and two outs in the bottom of the ninth inning, Seager launched a hanging Valdez slider into the right-field stands. The blast cut Houston's 4-0 lead over the Texas Rangers in half.

Framber Valdez was one out away from his second career no-hitter 😳 (via @MLB) pic.twitter.com/5QoAFrxQ6r — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) August 7, 2024

Just like that, Valdez's shot at an entry into the record books was done. Closer Josh Hader took over on the mound. He issued a leadoff walk, then got the final out of the game on a deep fly ball from Josh Jung that came up just short of tying the game.

Valdez left the eighth inning having thrown 93 pitches and was allowed by Astros manager Joe Espada to go for the milestone. Hader warmed up between innings, but Valdez took the mound in an effort to finish the game. He walked leadoff hitter Robbie Grossman, but induced a double-play on his first pitch to Ezequiel Durán.

He then walked leadoff hitter Josh Smith, setting up Seager to spoil the no-hitter on the next at-bat.

While there was no no-hitter, the win came at an opportune time for the Astros, who are embroiled in a race with the Seattle Mariners for the AL West crown. The win moved the Astros (58-55) one game behind the Mariners at the top of the division standings. It also pushed the Rangers (54-60) six games back of the Astros in their long-shot hopes of joining the race.

A two-time All-Star, Valdez is in the midst of another strong season in Houston. He entered Tuesday's game with a 3.56 ERA and 1.246 WHIP with 108 strikeouts and 38 walks in 116 1/3 innings pitched.