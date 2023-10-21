Astros reliever Bryan Abreu suspended 2 games for Adolis García HBP

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

If the Houston Astros want to close out the ALCS, they might have to do it without set-up man Bryan Abreu.

MLB announced Saturday it had suspended Abreu two games for "intentionally" throwing at Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis García, an incident that cleared benches in the eighth inning of the Astros' comeback win in Game 5. The suspension is effective immediately, unless Abreu opts to appeal.

García, who immediately confronted Astros catcher Martin Maldonado, was fined for his role in the conflict, as well as Rangers reliever Matt Bush and Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr. Astros manager Dusty Baker was also fined for his comments after the game.

This story will be updated with more information.

